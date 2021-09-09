 Skip to main content
Hillcats snap Salem's 8-game winning streak
LYNCHBURG -- Miguel Jerez hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 5-4 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Wednesday night at Bank of the James Stadium.

Salem saw its eight-game winning streak snapped. With 10 games left in the regular season, the Sox (67-43) remain two games ahead of Down East for the second-best record in the Low-A East League. The circuit’s top two overall teams qualify for the playoffs later this month.

