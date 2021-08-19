 Skip to main content
Hillcats surge past Sox
LYNCHBURG -- Korey Holland hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Lynchburg Hillcats went on to defeat the Salem Red Sox 8-4 on Wednesday night at Bank of the James Stadium.

Johnathan Rodriguez and Christian Cairo homered for Lynchburg (47-45). Nick Yorke went 3 for 4 and scored three runs for the Sox (53-39), who are are a half-game behind Down East for the second-best record in the Low-A East League. The top two teams in the circuit qualify for the postseason.

