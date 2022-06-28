 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hillcats top Salem on walk-off walk

Junior Sanquintin drew a bases-loaded walk against Luis Guerrero in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Lynchburg defeated Salem 4-3 on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series at Bank of the James Stadium.

Marcelo Mayer hit his sixth home run of the season for the Red Sox (36-34). Jake Fox went 2 for 3 with two walks for the Hillcats (38-32).

River Turtles 11, Ridge Runners 9

BLUEFIELD, W.Va – Mike Bolton Jr. hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the top of the 11th inning to lift visiting Pulaski (12-12) over Bluefield (8-16).

Ryan Johnson and Ryan Moerman homered for the River Turtles, who laced 14 hits to overcome five errors in the field.

