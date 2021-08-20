Jordan homers in Salem debut as Sox top Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG – Prized prospect Blaze Jordan homered in his Salem debut, and Shane Drohan tossed five scoreless innings to lead the Red Sox to a 7-2 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday night at Bank of the James Stadium.
Ceddanne Rafaela and Jonthan Diaz also homered for Salem (54-39), which remained a half-game behind Down East for the second-best record in the Low-A East League. The top two teams in the circuit qualify for the playoffs in September.
