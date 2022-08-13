Local baseball: Cannon Ballers rally past Sox

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Colby Smelley hit a tiebreaking single in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Kannapolis defeated Salem 4-3 on Sunday in Carolina League action at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Red Sox (55-52) led 3-2 entering the seventh, but Wilfred Veras knotted the score with an RBI double before Smelley’s decisive hit. Eddinson Paulino went 3 for 4 with an RBI for Salem.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Red Sox 7, Cannon Ballers 0

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Wikelman Gonzalez fired six no-hit innings, and Osvaldo De La Rosa and Miguel Suero combined for three frames of scoreless relief to lead Salem past Kannapolis on Saturday.

Eddinson Paulino and Kier Meredith homered for the Sox, who got RBI singles from Daniel McElveny and Johnfrank Salazar while breaking open the game in the eighth.