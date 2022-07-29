Local baseball: FredNats rally past Salem

FREDERICKSBURG – Viandel Pena went 3 for 4 and laced a two-run single during Fredericksburg’s four-run eighth inning, and the Nationals defeated Salem 9-6 on Friday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
Jose Garcia and Darel Belen homered for the Red Sox (49-45), who held leads of 4-1 and 6-2 before allowing seven runs in the final three innings.
