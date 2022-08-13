 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local baseball: Red Sox 7, Cannon Ballers 0

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Wikelman Gonzalez fired six no-hit innings, and Osvaldo De La Rosa and Miguel Suero combined for three frames of scoreless relief to lead Salem past Kannapolis on Saturday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Eddinson Paulino and Kier Meredith homered for the Sox, who got RBI singles from Daniel McElveny and Johnfrank Salazar while breaking open the game in the eighth.

