Local baseball: Salem pitchers cool off FredNats in 4-2 win

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, Felix Cepeda and Osvaldo De La Rosa combined on a five-hitter, and Salem defeated Fredericksburg 4-2 on Friday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Chase Meidroth hit a two-run homer in the first inning to help the Red Sox (64-65) snap a five-game skid. Mikey Romero, Eduardo Lopez and Tyler Miller added two hits apiece for Salem.

The key work, though, came on the mound. The Nationals (74-55) scored 34 runs in the first three games of this series, but Rodriguez-Cruz set a different tone with three scoreless, one-hit innings as the starter.

Cepeda (3-4) fanned six over his 3 1/3 innings of work before De La Rosa pitched the last 2 2/3 to pick up his second Carolina League save.

