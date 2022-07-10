 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Baseball: Shorebirds sweep Sox in Sunday doubleheader; Turtles lose in Danville

SALISBURY, Md. — Noelberth Romero hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Delmarva defeated Salem 1-0 on Sunday night to complete a Carolina League doubleheader sweep at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Juan De Los Santos, Miguel Padilla and Hector Perez combined on a two-hit shutout, with Brainer Bonaci and Eduardo Lopez getting the only Red Sox knocks.

Right-hander Hunter Dobbins tossed five scoreless innings for Salem (42-39).

Shorebirds 2, Red Sox 1

Ryan Long and Darlin Alcantara combined on a five-hitter with eight strikeouts to lead Delmarva to victory in Game 1 on Sunday.

Elio Prado broke a 1-1 tie with a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the fifth inning. Tyler Miller’s ninth home run of the season provided Salem’s run in the second inning.

Otterbots 4, River Turtles 1

Pulaski managed only three hits against four Danville pitchers in dropping the opener of an Appalachian League doubleheader on Sunday at Dan Daniel Memorial Park in Danville.

Dante Leach gave the Otterbots the lead for good with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Ryland Zaborowski hit a solo homer in the fourth inning for the River Turtles.

The nightcap was not over at press time.

