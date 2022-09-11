Local baseball: Sox close season with blowout loss

Every Fredericksburg starter had at least one hit – and seven had two or more – as the Nationals ended Salem’s Carolina League regular season with a 14-2 rout on Sunday afternoon at Carilion Clinic Field.

Leadoff man Jacob Young reached base four times and scored three runs for the Nationals (75-55), who built a 13-1 lead after three innings. Tyler Miller went 3 for 5 to lead the Red Sox (64-66).

Fredericksburg, which won the second-half North Division title, will face Lynchburg in the best-of-three division series. Charleston and Myrtle Beach will battle for the South Division crown.