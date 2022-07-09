 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local baseball: Sox rally, but fall in extras

SALISBURY, Md. – Luis Valdez drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning, and Delmarva defeated 8-7 on Friday in Carolina League action at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The Sox (42-37) forced extra innings with a four-run rally in the ninth, capped by Tyler Miller’s two-run single. Heston Kjerstad went 3 for 3 with two walks for the Shorebirds (24-54).

Bryan Gonzalez, who was promoted to Salem from the Florida Complex League on Monday, socked his first Carolina League homer – a three-run shot in the fourth inning.

