Local baseball: Sox rally, but fall in extras

SALISBURY, Md. – Luis Valdez drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning, and Delmarva defeated 8-7 on Friday in Carolina League action at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
The Sox (42-37) forced extra innings with a four-run rally in the ninth, capped by Tyler Miller’s two-run single. Heston Kjerstad went 3 for 3 with two walks for the Shorebirds (24-54).
Bryan Gonzalez, who was promoted to Salem from the Florida Complex League on Monday, socked his first Carolina League homer – a three-run shot in the fourth inning.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.