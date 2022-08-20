Local baseball: Sox succumb to big inning, Delmarva

Frederick Bencosme and Elio Prado each ripped a two-run single during Delmarva’s five-run third inning, and the Shorebirds defeated Salem 6-3 on Friday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Tyler Miller laced a two-run double in the bottom of the third for Salem (57-54), which managed only two hits and no runs against three Delmarva relievers.

One of those relievers was 7-footer Jared Beck, a 13th-round draft pick this year who would be the tallest player in MLB history if he reaches the majors. Making his pro debut, the wiry southpaw put up zeroes in the seventh and eighth innings with two strikeouts.