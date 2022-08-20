 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Local baseball: Sox succumb to big inning, Delmarva

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Frederick Bencosme and Elio Prado each ripped a two-run single during Delmarva’s five-run third inning, and the Shorebirds defeated Salem 6-3 on Friday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Tyler Miller laced a two-run double in the bottom of the third for Salem (57-54), which managed only two hits and no runs against three Delmarva relievers.

One of those relievers was 7-footer Jared Beck, a 13th-round draft pick this year who would be the tallest player in MLB history if he reaches the majors. Making his pro debut, the wiry southpaw put up zeroes in the seventh and eighth innings with two strikeouts.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox hold off Shorebirds, 11-10

Sox hold off Shorebirds, 11-10

Chase Meidroth homered, Eddinson Paulino reached base four times and Salem held off a late Delmarva rally to earn an 11-10 Carolina League vic…

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James hopes to play alongside his son as he extends his contract with the Lakers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert