Local baseball: Sox take series opener at Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Right-hander Gabriel Jackson tossed five scoreless innings as Salem built a five-run lead and held on for a 5-3 victory over Kannapolis on Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.
Brainer Bonaci and Chase Meidroth homered in the first inning for the Red Sox (52-50), who later scored two runs on throwing errors. Kier Meredith had an RBI single in the fourth.
Wes Kath socked a three-run homer for the Cannon Ballers (46-57) in the eighth.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today