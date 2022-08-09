 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local baseball: Sox take series opener at Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Right-hander Gabriel Jackson tossed five scoreless innings as Salem built a five-run lead and held on for a 5-3 victory over Kannapolis on Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Brainer Bonaci and Chase Meidroth homered in the first inning for the Red Sox (52-50), who later scored two runs on throwing errors. Kier Meredith had an RBI single in the fourth.

Wes Kath socked a three-run homer for the Cannon Ballers (46-57) in the eighth.

