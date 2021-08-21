 Skip to main content
Maita's triple lifts Sox to extra-innings win
LYNCHBURG – Angel Maita hit a two-run triple in the top of the 10th inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 6-4 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday night at Bank of the James Stadium.

Alexander Montero earned the win in relief with 3 1/3 scoreless innings for Salem (55-39), which is a half-game behind Down East for the second-best record in the Low-A East League. The top two overall finishers in the circuit qualify for the playoffs in September.

