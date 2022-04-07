Marcelo Mayer, Blaze Jordan highlight stacked Salem Red Sox roster

Salem Red Sox manager Luke Montz learned quickly that there was one prerequisite for any practice that includes slugger Blaze Jordan.

“We’d better have enough balls in the BP bucket,” Montz said with a smile. “The guy can do damage to a baseball.”

Jordan, a 19-year-old third baseman, forms one half of a celebrated duo who will man the left side of the infield for the 2022 Sox, who open their season Friday night at home against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

The other half of that touted tandem is shortstop Marcelo Mayer, whom Boston drafted with the fourth overall pick in last summer’s MLB Draft. The California high school product is rated as a consensus top-20 overall prospect by BaseballAmerica (15th), MLB Pipeline (14th) and Baseball Prospectus (17th).

Both teens drew large crowds for their BP sessions during spring training in Fort Myers, Florida, ahead of their first full seasons. Jordan slugged .591 in 28 games over two levels last season in his pro debut, with two of his six home runs coming after his mid-August promotion to Salem.

Baseball America rates him as the top power hitter in the organization.

“Blaze’s power speaks for itself,” Mayer said of his 6-foot-2, 220-pound teammate. “If you just go watch, you’ll see what Blaze’s power really is. He’s a hard worker, puts everything on the field and wants to win.”

Mayer is a lean but solid 6-foot-3 with size-12.5 shoes and broad shoulders — the kind of projectable frame that scouts love. He opened his pro career with 26 games in the Florida Complex League last summer, hitting .275 with three homers and a .377 OBP while impressing with his smooth defense at short.

“To me, he definitely has the best swing in baseball — I would say even in the big leagues,” Jordan said. “It’s one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen. I think he’s going to have a really long big-league career, definitely an all-star and all that. I really think he’s got a lot going for him.”

Including a personality that Montz adores.

“He’s a kid who says thank you at the end of the day every day,” Montz said of Mayer. “I kind of question myself: Why are you thanking me? I want to thank you for the way you go about it. He plays the game hard. He runs the bases hard. He’s a great teammate. I see him talk to his guys in the dugout. He’s a phenomenal, phenomenal human being. You’re looking at almost a Nick Yorke last year.”

Mayer (No. 1 Red Sox prospect, per MLB Pipeline) and Jordan (No. 7) are the highest-ranked prospects on the team, but there are other touted talents here. Opening Day starting pitcher Wilkelman Gonzalez (No. 10) leads a rotation of hard throwers, while Eddinson Paulino (No. 20) and Brainer Bonaci (No. 21) fill out a stacked Salem infield.

“It’ll be fun,” Salem GM Allen Lawrence said. “I don’t know if this is the equivalent of the 2016 team with [Yoan] Moncada and [Rafael] Devers and [Andrew] Benintendi, but we’ve got a pretty good team.”

The ballpark has been rebranded this season as Carilion Clinic Field, where fans will find new drink rails along both foul lines near the picnic areas. A year after opening with 4,000 seats zip-tied to accommodate social distancing, there are no fan limitations this season.

So long, too, to the Low-A East League. The Carolina League name returns along with a 132-game schedule and a roster full of young players with big goals.

“The first thing is to be healthy,” Mayer said, “and the other one is just to be present. There’s not a lot of kids who get to do what we do, so we’re very blessed and lucky to be doing what we’re doing right now. It’s very special.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.