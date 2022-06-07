Mayer homers, but Sox win streak ends

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Carson Williams hit a tie-breaking homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Charleston to a 5-3 victory over Salem on Tuesday at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark.
Prized Boston prospect Marcelo Mayer hit his second homer of the season for the Sox (28-24), who had their six-game winning streak snapped.
