 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mayer homers, but Sox win streak ends

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Carson Williams hit a tie-breaking homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Charleston to a 5-3 victory over Salem on Tuesday at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark.

Prized Boston prospect Marcelo Mayer hit his second homer of the season for the Sox (28-24), who had their six-game winning streak snapped.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Salem Red Sox win 5th straight

Salem Red Sox win 5th straight

Niko Kavadas hit a go-ahead single in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the Salem Red Sox defeated Columbia 6-2 on Saturday night at Carili…

Sox top Fireflies, 6-1

Niko Kavadas hit a two-run homer as the Salem Red Sox built a big early lead en route to a 6-1 victory over Columbia on Wednesday night at Car…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods rejected 'mind-blowing' offer to join Saudi golf circuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert