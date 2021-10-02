McFarling: A few MLB superlatives as postseason beckons

Sure, sure.

But guess what? He’s even better than that. Ruth never had a season with at least 45 home runs and 25 steals (although, surprisingly, the big fella did have a pair of 17-steal campaigns), as Ohtani did this year. And to do it while pitching more than 130 innings and striking out more than 150 batters is just absurd.

Best breakout: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Sometime around the end of May, when he homered five times in a five-game span, it became clear: Guerrero isn’t just a tough out anymore. He’s the superstar long promised.

The Blue Jays first baseman gets on base and hits for ridiculous power while scoring and driving in bushels of runs. He does it all with a relaxed smile – and he’s only 22.

Best comeback: Blue Jays 11, Oakland 10

Speaking of Vlad, he was the instigator in the most improbable comeback of the season on Sept. 3.

Toronto trailed Oakland 8-2 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning before Guerrero singled home a run to cut the deficit to five. A hit by pitch and two walks plated another run and set the stage for Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who tied the game with a grand slam.