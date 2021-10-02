McFarling: A few MLB superlatives as postseason beckons

Sunday is a bittersweet day for baseball lovers.
For many of us, it’s the last time this year we’ll get to see our favorite team play. That seasonal metronome stops clicking by Sunday evening. No longer can we wake up knowing that we likely have our uniform colors on the TV.
On the other hand, Sunday also is the gateway to the greatest four-week period the sport offers. And this year’s MLB postseason – complete with packed grandstands, waving towels and all the palpable tension we adore – promises to be amazing.
But before we turn our attention to that autumnal awesomeness, let’s pause to hand out a few 2021 MLB regular-season superlatives.
Best story (team): San Francisco Giants.
They were a fun story early, riding along in first place in the NL West behind resurgent efforts from veterans we know: Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford, Evan Longoria, Brandon Belt. But the letdown most of us expected never happened. The Giants, who had a preseason over-under of 75.5 wins, pushed past 90 wins and just kept on going beyond 100. Incredible.
Best story (player): Shohei Ohtani.
I remember back in 2017, when the hype around Ohtani coming to the States started building. He’s the Japanese Babe Ruth! Tape-measure homers! Triple-digit fastballs! You’ve never seen anything like him!
Sure, sure.
But guess what? He’s even better than that. Ruth never had a season with at least 45 home runs and 25 steals (although, surprisingly, the big fella did have a pair of 17-steal campaigns), as Ohtani did this year. And to do it while pitching more than 130 innings and striking out more than 150 batters is just absurd.
Best breakout: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Sometime around the end of May, when he homered five times in a five-game span, it became clear: Guerrero isn’t just a tough out anymore. He’s the superstar long promised.
The Blue Jays first baseman gets on base and hits for ridiculous power while scoring and driving in bushels of runs. He does it all with a relaxed smile – and he’s only 22.
Best comeback: Blue Jays 11, Oakland 10
Speaking of Vlad, he was the instigator in the most improbable comeback of the season on Sept. 3.
Toronto trailed Oakland 8-2 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning before Guerrero singled home a run to cut the deficit to five. A hit by pitch and two walks plated another run and set the stage for Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who tied the game with a grand slam.
After Oakland scored twice in the top of the ninth to regain the lead, Marcus Semien hit a three-run, walk-off homer in the bottom half.
Craziest play: Baez steals a run, May 27
A routine ground ball to third base should have ended the Cubs’ half of the third inning, but the Pirates apparently had other plans.
Pittsburgh first baseman Will Craig had to come off the bag to receive the throw and looked to tag Javier Baez on Baez’s way to first. But Baez reversed course and began running back toward the plate.
Instead of stepping on the bag, Craig chased Baez all the way home, then inexplicably threw the ball to the catcher. Wilson Contreras scored, then the catcher fired the ball into right field.
Routine, indeed.
Worst preseason predictions: Mine!
In fairness, injuries took a big bite out of my selections. Jacob deGrom was having a historic first half (7-2, 1.08 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, 146 SOs) and well on his way to fulfilling my (and everybody’s else’s) NL Cy Young forecast before elbow woes sidelined him in early July. My AL Cy Young pick, Tyler Glasnow, had a 2.66 ERA and 12.6 SOs/9 IP through 14 starts before undergoing Tommy John surgery.
None of my other picks – Aaron Judge for AL MVP, Juan Soto for NL MVP, Bobby Dalbec for AL Rookie of the Year and Dylan Carlson for NL Rookie of the Year – had poor seasons, but Soto’s the only one in serious contention to win his award.