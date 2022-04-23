McFarling: Baseball's getting brisker, and it is glorious

Let’s play a little game. I’ll give you a handful of statistics from a nine-inning minor league baseball game, and you try to guess how long that game took.

Here are the combined stats for the two teams: 14 runs, 22 hits, 15 walks, 24 strikeouts, five errors, eight pitchers used, 352 pitches thrown.

Interminable, right?

Well, those stats came from Friday’s game at Carilion Clinic Field, where the Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Salem Red Sox 10-4. And the greatest stat of all might have been the time of game: 2 hours, 54 minutes.

That’s right. It started at 7:06 p.m. and was over at 10 on the nose, despite all that action (and nonaction) in between.

Salem’s 7-1 win over Charleston two nights earlier breezed by in 2:26 despite featuring 17 hits and seven walks.

Two games do not make a trend, but the data points are flooding in that suggest Minor League Baseball’s experimental pitch clock is working. And (no pun intended) it’s only a matter of time before the big leagues adopt the same.

That’s a good thing for everybody.

The minors – including the Carolina League -- began pitch clock enforcement April 15. MLB announced on Tuesday that the first 132 minor league games that used a pitch clock averaged 2 hours and 39 minutes – down 20 minutes from the games earlier this season that did not use one.

Runs and hits were virtually the same for both. The only difference was the pace, something baseball is desperately looking to enhance.

Rob Manfred has been justifiably pilloried for nearly every move he’s made as commissioner, but this one’s a no-brainer. Nobody wants baseball to race through its games, but if we can cut out a lot of the dead time and maintain the action, we ought to.

One last ride?

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs entered Saturday one win away from a berth in the President’s Cup Final. However this playoff run ends, it could be the last for captain Travis Armstrong.

The 6-foot-5 defenseman turned 32 on Saturday. He’s been with the team since its inception in 2016.

“It’s obviously a question that I’ve pondered the latter years of my career,” Armstrong said this past week. “The longer you play, the more it wears on your body, it wears on your mind a little bit. This could be the last go-round for me. I’m definitely not taking it lightly at all.”

Armstrong led the Dawgs with 34 assists in the regular season to go with seven goals. He scored in Game 2 of their quarterfinal series against Knoxville and had an assist in Game 3.

“He makes the team better in all situations,” teammate Mac Jansen said. “For this organization, he’s meant so much. He’s been here from the start. He’s been on two runs now with this team, and it’s pretty cool to see. I would love to see him keep going, but I know how it goes with the body. Time catches up to you.”

Spring is never a great time for hockey players to decide whether to hang it up. The body aches from a long season. Players who think they have nothing more to give in April might have a different opinion in July.

Armstrong understands all that. He’s not officially saying this is his final crack at a title.

“I want to leave it all out there just in case it might be,” Armstrong said. “We all wish we could play forever, but that’s just not the case. I’m hoping I can play as hard as I can just in case it is the last go-round for me, so I have no regrets.”

