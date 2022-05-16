McFarling: Baseball's savior is already here

Want to see the near future? Head out to Salem Memorial Ballpark this week and take a look for yourself.

Because this time next year, assuming MLB adopts the pitch clock currently being used in the minor leagues, it will be hailed as the single advancement that saved the game.

Not robo-umps. Not roster limitations. Not the three-batter rule or anti-shift legislation. The pitch clock alone takes care of so much of what ails baseball that you will hear it praised on every national broadcast once it comes to the highest level, likely next season. This is a promise.

Of course, there will be skeptics. I ran into one of them in the dugout of our adult baseball league game on Sunday. Our game was dragging a bit, and I starting giving my typical evangelical pitch for the pitch clock.

“Pitch clock?” my otherwise intelligent teammate said. “No, thanks.”

“Oh, it’s great,” I said. “Life-changing.”

“Guys shouldn’t have strikes or balls called on them because the pitch didn’t come in time.”

“Oh, stuff like that’ll last a few weeks and will sort itself out. Guys will get used to it.”

“No, thanks.”

“Have you actually been to a game that has a pitch clock?”

“No.”

Aha! There’s his problem. And I’m betting if he got out to a game this week, he’d become an instant convert.

Because the raw data, while interesting and significant, are just numbers on a page. Baseball America reported on Sunday that in the month since the pitch clock debuted in the minors on April 15, the average game has taken 2 hours and 35 minutes. That’s down from 2:59 in the first two weeks of the season (before the pitch clock) and an even 3 hours for games in 2021, when there was no clock. The average MLB game (no pitch clock) this year is lasting 3:05.

You may be wondering: Well, what’s the rush? I’m a baseball fan. More baseball is fine with me.

I hear you, because I was you. A traditionalist at heart, I was skeptical about anything that would change the game I love, particularly a game that prides itself at not being time-bound.

And then I saw the pitch clock in action. Oh, baby!

There is not less baseball. There’s more. It’s just packed into a more efficient window, and it is glorious.

The clock is completely unobtrusive. It ticks away in the background, and the players are pretty much oblivious to it. By now, hitters know to stay in the box and pitchers know not to dawdle. That’s the only change.

The result, though, is massive. The pitcher gets the ball, takes the sign, winds and throws. Then he does it again. The ball is always moving.

And you find yourself missing absolutely nothing about the old way.

Having watched a million big-league games this season, too, I’ve determined what the problem is. Pitchers are selfish. I know, because I was one. The action doesn’t start until the pitcher decides it does, and pitchers should never be granted this much power.

Because too many fail to use it judiciously. Middle relievers, so concerned about their ERAs and WHIPs, slow the game to a crawl even when their teams are facing insurmountable deficits. They receive the ball from the catcher, kick at the dirt, drag through taking the sign, pause forever to allow their arms to recover from releasing their last pitch, then unleash a max-effort offering.

Then they do it all again.

Would anybody miss this filler? Surely not. Nor would they miss the hitters stepping out of the box, adjusting their helmets and batting gloves, taking two deep breaths, etc. Get in there and hit!

The pitch clock makes all of this not only possible, but mandatory. An ancillary benefit is that pitchers don’t have unlimited recovery time between pitches, meaning their fastballs might lose a tick or two of velocity. That would help us get more balls in play, which is a legitimate need.

Not convinced? Please, go check it out in person. The Salem Red Sox are home against Lynchburg all week.

And thankfully, the clock is ticking.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.