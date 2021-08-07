McFarling: Family, passion fuel Salem's Yorke

When 2020 came to a close, the Boston Red Sox asked Nick Yorke to try to lose 10-15 pounds over the offseason.
He promptly shed 25.
But that’s just Yorke. Always trying to do a little more.
If the Salem Red Sox are supposed to report to the ballpark by 2 p.m. for a 7 o’clock game, he’ll typically be there at 1. He wants more weightlifting, more ground balls, more swings.
“That’s who he is, and not just this year,” Salem manager Luke Montz said. “Inside his heart and his chest, he’s a competitive kid. He’s going to grind on the daily. He wants to play 120 [games].
“There are some kids that’ll tell you right now, ‘I want a day. I need a day. I’m tired.’ You’ll never hear that from that kid’s mouth.”
You hear this, and you listen to the 19-year-old infielder talk, and you begin to understand what Boston’s scouts saw when they made Yorke the 17th overall pick of last year’s draft. There’s more here than just a swift swing and a solid offensive plan, something beyond tool grades and Statcast figures.
There’s something innate that not everybody has.
“He’s the hardest worker I know, without a doubt,” Yorke’s older brother, Joe, said in a phone interview from California. “In high school, I’d be out with friends, and he’d text me and say, ‘Come back home. Let’s hit.’
“I know he talks highly about our family and stuff, but if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be where I am today. His work ethic turned my work ethic into what it is. Without him, I would not be playing Division I baseball like I am right now.”
Make no mistake: Nick Yorke carries his family with him everywhere he goes. They’ve shaped him. Joe’s in his third year as a first baseman at Cal Poly. His younger brother, Zachary, is a rising high school senior who’s spent this summer playing tournaments all over California and Arizona.
Then there’s his mother, Robyn, who was a four-year All-American in softball at Fresno State.
“She would take us to the park, throw us BP, whatever we wanted,” Yorke said. “She was the best. She was my personal hitting coach when I’d come home from high school and wasn’t feeling right. She’s my rock. She’s everything.”
Now a school administrator, she’s twice flown to the Roanoke Valley this summer to watch him play. And after a bit of a slow start to his first pro season, Yorke has been playing as well as anybody lately.
Since June 1, he’s batted .358 with a .457 on-base percentage and .527 slugging over 43 games. He’s ripped 10 doubles, four homers and three triples in that span, recording more walks (25) than strikeouts (22).
Yorke entered Saturday night’s home game against Lynchburg riding a 17-game hitting streak. His overall average, which stood at .177 on May 30, is up to .304.
“Just keep at it,” he says, when asked about the turnaround. “The game of baseball’s hard. You go and hit four lineouts, and you’re 0 for 4. So I just stayed with it and stayed consistent and understood that if you go 0 for 4 with four lineouts, you might come out tomorrow and hit four squibs for four singles.
“You never know. It’s just staying consistent with your work off the field.”
Yorke lived more than half of his childhood in Huntington Beach, California. He was just a 10-minute bike ride from the ocean, where he spent hours boogie-boarding with his brothers.
At 10, the family moved to the San Jose area. Yorke became a four-year varsity starter at Archbishop Mitty High — a school that’s produced six big-leaguers, including current Mariners slugger Mitch Haniger.
But like with everything else, Yorke had to work for his success.
“I have full confidence and believe in myself to the moon, but I wasn’t the most physical kid my freshman year,” Yorke said. “I was a grinder my freshman year — laying down drag bunts for hits, stealing bags, just kind of that grinder baseball player.”
As he hit his growth spurt and the weights, Yorke put on 50 pounds over his final three years in high school. He now stands 6 feet and weighs a solid 205 pounds.
Still, he’s never lost that grinder mentality. Yorke’s favorite player growing up — at least until Mike Trout joined his beloved Angels — was Erick Aybar, who was known for contact hitting, speed and defense.
He’s got new favorites now. The Red Sox invited Yorke to spring training this year, making him the lone 2020 high school draft pick at their big-league camp. The first day Yorke was there, manager Alex Cora gave him simple instructions: Follow Xander Bogaerts around.
“So that’s what I did,” Yorke said. “All the guys were amazing, super welcoming. They didn’t have to come up to an 18-year-old kid and say, ‘Hey, how are you doing? Welcome.’ And they did. So it was a fun experience.”
Yorke noticed something while trailing Bogaerts. Even though the All-Star shortstop was battling a sore shoulder, he was always among the first to arrive at the park. He kept begging the trainers to let him play in games that didn’t count.
That reinforced Yorke’s own philosophy: Work is the only way.
“Montz says it all the time: No one in the big leagues is soft,” Yorke said. “No one’s skimping on the weight room. No one’s skimping on the rehab and all that. People in the big leagues are dogs. They’re in there working. They’re the first ones in there, the last ones to leave. I try to take that to heart and try to follow in those footsteps.”