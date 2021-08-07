McFarling: Family, passion fuel Salem's Yorke

As he hit his growth spurt and the weights, Yorke put on 50 pounds over his final three years in high school. He now stands 6 feet and weighs a solid 205 pounds.

Still, he’s never lost that grinder mentality. Yorke’s favorite player growing up — at least until Mike Trout joined his beloved Angels — was Erick Aybar, who was known for contact hitting, speed and defense.

He’s got new favorites now. The Red Sox invited Yorke to spring training this year, making him the lone 2020 high school draft pick at their big-league camp. The first day Yorke was there, manager Alex Cora gave him simple instructions: Follow Xander Bogaerts around.

“So that’s what I did,” Yorke said. “All the guys were amazing, super welcoming. They didn’t have to come up to an 18-year-old kid and say, ‘Hey, how are you doing? Welcome.’ And they did. So it was a fun experience.”

Yorke noticed something while trailing Bogaerts. Even though the All-Star shortstop was battling a sore shoulder, he was always among the first to arrive at the park. He kept begging the trainers to let him play in games that didn’t count.

That reinforced Yorke’s own philosophy: Work is the only way.