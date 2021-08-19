McFarling: Floundering O's are bad for baseball

Four batters into the bottom of the first inning Thursday afternoon, Baltimore’s starting pitcher already had walked in a run.
That’s hard to do.
You know what else is hard to do? Make the national sports news simply for being awful.
Congratulations, Orioles! You’ve done that, too!
And MLB needs to stop incentivizing it.
The Orioles lost their 15th consecutive game Thursday, a result that surprised absolutely nobody. They’ve been swept in four straight series. They’re 38-82, 36 games out of first place in the American League East and have a run differential of minus-227.
Even worse? This is their second losing streak this season of at least 14 games. According to Stathead, only two other teams since 1901 have done that: the 1935 Boston Braves and the 1911 Boston Rustlers (an underrated nickname, by the way).
There are Westminster Dog Show champions who can’t roll over like this.
MLB shouldn’t allow this level of tanking. It’s awful for the sport. You can rebuild a farm system (which Baltimore, to its credit, is doing) while still aspiring to put a moderately competitive major league team on the field.
You owe it to the fans and the integrity of the sport. Pennant races may very well be decided by which team gets to face Baltimore the most over the next six weeks. Baseball used to be the sport where results were least guaranteed. That’s changing, and not for the better.
I was 11 years old and living in Maryland in 1988, so I was old enough to understand what was going on when the Orioles made history by losing their first 21 games of that season. That was miserable, for sure — but different than this.
The 1988 Orioles weren’t trying to tank. Their Opening Day roster included two future Hall of Famers in Cal Ripken Jr. and Eddie Murray. Fred Lynn, who would amass more than 300 homers and nearly 2,000 hits in his career, was on that team.
Recognizable names such as Curt Schilling, Mike Boddicker, Scott McGregor, Pete Harnisch, Jeff Ballard and Gregg Olson were a part of that pitching staff before the year was through.
No, the 1988 Orioles weren’t trying to lose with their roster construction. They just lost. Over and over, they lost. And even though that’s never fun, fans should be able to stomach that. It’s part of sports.
But not this. Ownership is dirt cheap. The Orioles’ payroll, according to Spotrac.com, is a shade under $53 million. The Dodgers’ payroll is more than five times that; the Yankees’, nearly four times.
Outside of John Means, Trey Mancini and Cedric Mullins — and perhaps Ryan Mountcastle — the O’s have nobody that any rival team would want. It’s a collection of Rule 5 draft picks, 4-A players and castoffs.
The problem is, the Orioles are on track to be rewarded with the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft. So why bother competing? They watched the Astros rebuild this way and win a World Series championship. Baltimore’s current GM, Mike Elias, was a part of that operation in Houston.
The Orioles aren’t the only team battling for that prize. The Pirates stink. Diamondbacks, too. Neither has a payroll approaching $100 million.
MLB must institute a salary floor, and it also should consider implementing a draft lottery. Beyond all the other controversies — pace of play, sticky stuff, etc. — competitive balance needs to be the top priority when collective bargaining occurs this offseason.
If not, the gap only gets wider. Teams like the Orioles have no reason to try. And fans have no reason to tune in to watch them flounder.