McFarling: Floundering O's are bad for baseball

Four batters into the bottom of the first inning Thursday afternoon, Baltimore’s starting pitcher already had walked in a run.

That’s hard to do.

You know what else is hard to do? Make the national sports news simply for being awful.

Congratulations, Orioles! You’ve done that, too!

And MLB needs to stop incentivizing it.

The Orioles lost their 15th consecutive game Thursday, a result that surprised absolutely nobody. They’ve been swept in four straight series. They’re 38-82, 36 games out of first place in the American League East and have a run differential of minus-227.

Even worse? This is their second losing streak this season of at least 14 games. According to Stathead, only two other teams since 1901 have done that: the 1935 Boston Braves and the 1911 Boston Rustlers (an underrated nickname, by the way).

There are Westminster Dog Show champions who can’t roll over like this.

MLB shouldn’t allow this level of tanking. It’s awful for the sport. You can rebuild a farm system (which Baltimore, to its credit, is doing) while still aspiring to put a moderately competitive major league team on the field.