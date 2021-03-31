McFarling: Forecasting MLB on a most welcome opening day

Bubble-free. Full schedule planned. On-time start. Fans in the stands.
As the first of the four major U.S. pro sports leagues to embark on what should be very close to a normal season, baseball's opening day has never felt more like a rebirth than it does this year.
You don’t have to be vaccinated already — although congratulations to all who are — to feel the optimism surging. The things we love are coming back, one by one. And while sports are just a small part of the whole, they matter to a lot of us.
Baseball’s opening day has always been my favorite day on the sports calendar, and it’s not just the fond memories of childhood trips to the ballpark or the improving weather outside or the Italian sausages that I’ll toss on the backyard grill an hour before first pitch Thursday.
It’s not really about the game itself, either. We’re talking 0.6% of the 162-game schedule here. The result on this day tells us less about what’s to come than even the Daytona 500, which tells us next to nothing.
No. It’s about the promise of six months of daily entertainment, of finding that groove that lasts all summer and into early fall, about baiting a hook on the riverbank with the legalese-protected accounts and descriptions of a ballgame emanating from my phone.
It’s about all that optimism we lacked at this time a year ago.
So bring on the rest of the tantalizing visions: the Masters in the month nature intended, the Mother’s Day lunch at a cozy café, the fireworks show on a humid July night at Salem Memorial Ballpark, the bouncing sellout crowd at Lane Stadium come October.
Bring on all of it. We’ve missed it.
But first, bring on opening day.
In that spirit, here are my predictions for the 2021 MLB season (DraftKings odds in parenthesis):
AL Cy Young Award: Tyler Glasnow, Rays (+950). I’d put this statuesque right-hander’s stuff up against anybody’s. He averaged 96.9 mph on his fastball last year, and opponents hit just .120 against his filthy curve. After averaging a robust 14.3 SOs/9 IP in 2020, he bumped that up to 16.6 this spring.
NL Cy Young Award: Jacob DeGrom, Mets (+380). Have to go with the favorite here. DeGrom’s won this honor in two of the past three years (finishing third in 2020) and his repertoire looked as formidable as ever this spring. His team should be markedly improved this season, too.
AL MVP: Aaron Judge, Yankees (+1200). He’s got to stay healthy for the whole season — something he hasn’t done since his record-breaking rookie year in 2017 — but nobody hits the ball harder or farther than Judge. This is a nice betting price for a man with 60-homer potential.
NL MVP: Juan Soto, Nationals (+750). With elite plate discipline and less-than-stellar protection in the Washington lineup, Soto might have an on-base percentage approaching .500. That’s a huge component of WAR, which is an enormous factor in the voting for this award — enough to override lower power numbers.
AL Rookie of the Year: Bobby Dalbec, Red Sox (+1500). Seattle’s Kyle Lewis, who won this award last year, provided a hint that it was coming by homering in six of his first 10 games in 2019. Dalbec did the same thing as a late-season call-up last year, then belted seven in 19 games this spring.
NL Rookie of the Year: Dylan Carlson, Cardinals (+700). I love Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes, who’s the favorite for this award at +350, but Carlson provides better value at double the odds. He was a 20/20 guy in the minors in 2019 and brings four plus tools to a team that should win its division.
World Series: Dodgers (+350) over White Sox. Even losing Eloy Jimenez until August doesn’t sour me on the White Sox, who play in a manageable division and have great balance between pitching and offense. It feels like the Dodgers are just too good for everyone, but guess what? In 2021, opponents will have a whole season to prove otherwise.
