McFarling: Forecasting MLB on a most welcome opening day

Bubble-free. Full schedule planned. On-time start. Fans in the stands.

As the first of the four major U.S. pro sports leagues to embark on what should be very close to a normal season, baseball's opening day has never felt more like a rebirth than it does this year.

You don’t have to be vaccinated already — although congratulations to all who are — to feel the optimism surging. The things we love are coming back, one by one. And while sports are just a small part of the whole, they matter to a lot of us.

Baseball’s opening day has always been my favorite day on the sports calendar, and it’s not just the fond memories of childhood trips to the ballpark or the improving weather outside or the Italian sausages that I’ll toss on the backyard grill an hour before first pitch Thursday.

It’s not really about the game itself, either. We’re talking 0.6% of the 162-game schedule here. The result on this day tells us less about what’s to come than even the Daytona 500, which tells us next to nothing.

No. It’s about the promise of six months of daily entertainment, of finding that groove that lasts all summer and into early fall, about baiting a hook on the riverbank with the legalese-protected accounts and descriptions of a ballgame emanating from my phone.