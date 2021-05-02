McFarling: From clubhouse to concessions, Salem Red Sox adapt

A ballplayer’s clubhouse is his castle.
Or at least it used to be.
This year — to start the season, anyway — the Salem Red Sox clubhouse might as well have a moat around it. A grand total of 46 people are allowed in.
No bat boys. No groundskeepers. No broadcasters. No team staffers outside of the clubhouse attendant, Tom Wagner.
The exclusion list even includes the guy who spends more time at the ballpark than anyone: the general manager.
“They’ve already experienced it down in spring training,” Sox GM Allen Lawrence said of the players. “For me, it’s still hard remember I can’t go into the clubhouse. And really, that started yesterday. I’m used to just walking in. Now I’ve had to take stuff down there and I just set it at the door.”
The Sox inched closer to their May 11 home opener on Thursday, announcing a one-year extension of ballpark naming rights at Haley Toyota Field. The playing surface looks great. Prospects began filtering in on Thursday as Salem finalizes its roster and prepares to begin its season Tuesday with a six-game series at Delmarva.
Everyone’s thrilled to have minor league baseball back, of course. But at least in the near term, it’s going to be different for players and fans.
Typically, the home clubhouse is buzzing by noon for a 7 p.m. game. This year, MLB is mandating that clubhouses remain closed until five hours before first pitch. Visiting teams are directed to stagger their arrivals to the park, bringing their teams one third at a time on separate buses.
The COVID-19 protocols are still evolving as opening day approaches.
“I think the misconception is that we’ve had all this time to get ready, and we have had a lot of time between games — 614 days,” Lawrence said. “But it’s actually been more of a scramble than usual this year. I got an email just this morning about some new stuff that needs to be done.
“We’ve created an auxiliary locker room so that they can socially distance, so now we’ve got two [home] clubhouses that the players are using instead of just one. On both sides, we’ve spaced out the lockers, so now there’s lockers in the middle of the room. We’ve removed the couches. It’s just TVs in there. The clubhouse isn’t their home away from home like it normally is.”
The latest gubernatorial mandate caps attendance at outdoor venues at 50%. Because the Sox also must account for 6 feet of social distancing per MLB protocols, their capacity will be closer to 30% to start the year, or around 1,900 fans. Staffers have zip-tied about 4,000 seats at Haley Toyota Field to create this distancing.
Fans will be required to wear masks unless eating or drinking. That’s an MLB rule (and not the club’s), as is the prohibition of team staffers getting on the field at any time.
“The field is a bubble, essentially,” Lawrence said. “So we’re going to be doing a lot of our promotions and in-between-innings stuff in the stands, but beyond that, I think fans are going to have the same experience.”
Including some enhancements. The Sox are introducing an app this season that allows fans to order concession items from their seats. While premium seats and suites will have servers, fans in other sections will get a notification on their phone when their items are ready and will be able to pick them up at a window without waiting in line.
Games will not be broadcast on local radio this year. Like with all minor league teams, Salem’s games will be streamed on MiLB.tv. A Virginia Tech student will handle the play-by-play for those broadcasts instead of Greg Wong, who was hired to be the radio broadcaster last year before the pandemic canceled the season.
“I wanted Greg to be here,” Lawrence said. “He was our guy. He’ll hopefully be our guy in the future if the opportunity presents itself. Getting off the air this year was purely a cost-savings measure.”
Despite all the differences, games are coming. Lawrence can’t wait. After watching this ballpark serve a yoga studio, a movie theater, a worship space and even a funeral venue over the past 12 months, he’s ready for players to play and fans to see it.
“I’m ecstatic,” Lawrence said. “Baseball is in my veins. And coming here and working is just part of my life — a huge part of my life. I couldn’t be more excited. Inside, I’m doing backflips just to get people back here.”
Contact sports columnist Aaron McFarling at 540-981-3423 or aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com.