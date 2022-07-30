McFarling: From Salem’s box to huge role at Fox Sports

The view of the mountains beyond the outfield wall grabs out-of-town visitors with its beauty. The box itself is relatively roomy, and the air conditioning is priceless this time of year.

Other than that? The Salem Memorial Ballpark broadcast booth doesn’t seem any different than dozens of others around minor league baseball.

But that place has been quite the launching pad.

Fox Sports announced Thursday that Jason Benetti, the play-by-play voice of Salem’s minor league baseball team in 2007 and 2008, is joining the network. He’ll be the No. 2 Fox voice for college football this fall and team with analyst Brock Huard, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Benetti also will do MLB and college basketball games for Fox.

Melanie Newman, who was the voice of the Salem Red Sox just three years ago, delivered the play-by-play for Friday night’s Tigers-Blue Jays game in Toronto for Apple TV+. The pioneering Newman, 31, has a prominent role with the Baltimore Orioles’ broadcast team for both TV and radio in addition to her national work.

Benetti’s big jump to Fox comes after 11 years of calling a variety of sports for ESPN’s family of networks. Since 2016, the Chicagoland native also has been the television voice of the Chicago White Sox — a role he will retain.

Nothing against Joe Davis, who called the MLB All-Star Game earlier this month following the departure of Joe Buck to ESPN, but Benetti would crush that lead role at Fox. The 38-year-old is a brilliant broadcaster – funny, knowledgeable, intelligent, prepared and conversational.

The lead voice for the NBC Sports-produced “MLB Sunday Leadoff” games for Peacock (another job he leaves behind with the Fox move), Benetti is at his most masterful when he calls baseball. The relaxed pace of the game gives him elbow room to weave in delightful stories and one-liners.

That was evident more than a decade ago, when the Syracuse grad first settled into that booth at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

His skills — and his views — have only gotten better since.

Strong first impression

There’s a lot of new at the University of Virginia this year. New coaching staff, new offensive line, new philosophies from the top.

Cornerback Darrius Bratton, though, provides a healthy dose of the familiar.

The William Fleming graduate is entering his sixth season with the Cavaliers. He redshirted in 2019 while rehabbing an injury, then took advantage of the extra COVID year to come back for 2022.

After sitting out the spring with an injury, he’s been impressing the new coaches in offseason workouts.

“Toward the end of spring, he was starting to get cleared,” new UVa defensive backs coach Curome Cox said. “He was starting to do some individual stuff, and it was like, ‘Wow.’ You talk about explosive and powerful. Right away, he was probably one of the most explosive and twitchy guys.”

Bratton’s best moment last season came in the October victory at Louisville, when he made a late touchdown-saving tackle that aided UVa’s rally from a 17-point deficit. Then-coach Bronco Mendenhall let Bratton “break the rock” after that game, an honor that goes to an impact player.

While that tradition left along with Bronco, Bratton has a chance to make fresh memories with the new staff.

“What you see is his work ethic, his ability to communicate,” UVa defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “You look at the testing stuff, he’s one of those guys that can get to 21 mph. He’s got a great skill set. We’re really blessed to have that type of senior leadership.”

Rudzinski smiled and corrected himself.

“Senior, senior leadership,” he said.