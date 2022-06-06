McFarling: Hokies punish, pile – and still haven’t peaked

BLACKSBURG – As the gloves went skyward and the dogpile began and the crowd let out its final roar of many on Sunday night, a crazy thought occurred to me:

We didn’t even see Virginia Tech’s best this weekend.

The Hokies went 3-0 in the NCAA Blacksburg Regional, won every game by at least five runs and had an inning in which they scored 14 times. And yet there’s a sense that they can be even better than this, which is great news as they prepare to host Oklahoma or Florida (who play at 1 p.m. Monday for the right to face Tech) in this week’s Super Regionals.

Before we go any further, let’s just stop right now and say that again: Virginia Tech is hosting a Super Regional. How incredible is that? Not only did the Hokies need to have a magnificent regular season to make that a possibility, but they also had to win a regional – something they hadn’t even had a chance to try to do in nine years.

So by all means, celebrate it. Cherish it. And then understand that Tech is capable of performances more thorough than even the ones we saw against Wright State and Columbia.

Sunday’s 7-2 clincher over the Lions was the closest they came to three-phase excellence. The Hokies played error-free defense and got home runs from Tanner Schobel, Nick Biddison and Carson DeMartini. They also got something they hadn’t gotten in their first two games: outstanding starting pitching.

Ryan Metz might have seemed an unlikely candidate to deliver it. The fifth-year senior had made only three starts among his 16 appearances this season and had thrown just 29 2/3 innings.

But head coach John Szefc and pitching coach Ryan Fecteau put the ball in his hands with confidence, and Metz validated that trust.

“We needed a big start,” Szefc said. “We gave the start to Ryan because we know what we’re getting with this guy. He throws strikes. He pounds the zone. He challenges hitters. It’s not ball-ball-ball. He lets the defense play behind him. He is super mature. I can’t say enough about him.”

Metz lasted a career-high 4 2/3 innings in the biggest start of his life, leaving to a standing ovation with a 3-1 lead.

“I’m just grateful to coach Czefc and coach Fecteau just for the opportunity that I’ve had here,” said Metz, who struck out four while allowing three hits. “They told me I was getting the ball and it was honestly just, ‘Inning one. Let’s get through inning one. All right, inning two.’ Just not getting ahead of myself, not letting the moment get bigger than it needs to be.”

The bullpen followed suit, with Graham Firoved and Henry Weycker combining to fan eight over the final 4 1/3 innings.

Their performances meant Tech didn’t even have to use their best reliever this entire series. Senior right-hander Kiernan Higgins, who leads the Hokies in ERA (1.93), saves (five) and opponents’ batting average (.170), watched these three games with the rest of the thousands who packed English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.

“Think about that for a second: One of our best arms never even got in the game,” Szefc said. “And that’s a tribute to how well the guys who did pitch pitched.”

Think about this, too: Freshman ace Drue Hackenberg, a first-team All-ACC selection, allowed four earned runs on eight hits over four innings in his Friday start. He can be a lot better.

And this: Tech’s No. 2 starter, Griffin Green, lasted only two innings on Saturday night, allowing five hits and two runs. He can go a lot longer and be a lot more effective.

So even as they piled, who’s to say that they’ve peaked?

