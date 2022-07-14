McFarling: Jordan's bat sets Carolina League ablaze

Blaze.

Man, you’re not getting a better sports name than that. Even the letters themselves look like they’re running a 4.4-second 40 across the page.

For Boston Red Sox prospect Blaze Jordan, this isn’t a nickname, either. His parents gave it to him knowing it was awesome – so much so that they didn’t even bother with a middle moniker.

“I embrace it, so definitely a 10,” Jordan said with a smile Thursday, when asked to rate his first name on a scale of 1 (he’d rather be John) or 10 (he loves it). “I think it’s pretty cool. It helps people remember me, also, so that’s something that’s pretty cool about it.”

The thing about a name like that, though, is it comes with certain expectations. This Blaze isn’t particularly fast. He has succeeded on all three of his steal attempts for the Salem Red Sox this season, but at 6-foot-2, 220-pounds, he’s built for punishing the ball, not beating out infield hits.

Middling speed is fine as long as the bat has sparks flying off it. And after a slow start to this season, that’s exactly where Blaze has gotten it.

Jordan was one of the hottest hitters on the planet in June. His .404 average led Carolina League qualifiers, while his 1.141 OPS ranked second only to teammate Niko Kavadas, who has since been promoted to High-A Greenville.

That’s helped Blaze raise his season average from .162 at April’s end to .299 entering Thursday night’s home game against Kannapolis.

“He’s been consistent with his work,” Salem manager Luke Montz said. “His confidence is really reflecting and bouncing off his shoulders right now. When he steps in the batter’s box, he feels like he’s going to get a hit.”

Montz sometimes has to remind himself that Blaze is only 19 years old. The guy has been ahead of schedule virtually his whole life.

At age 11, the Mississippi native hit a 396-foot blast at the Texas Rangers’ home ballpark. He belted two 500-foot shots at a showcase event at age 13. He reclassified to graduate from high school a year early, but not before winning the high school home run derby at the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

“He’s been doing this for a while,” Montz said of the third-round draft pick from 2020. “He’s been hitting home runs in major league ballparks. He’s been around big crowds. He’s been around the best of the best, all the Perfect Game stuff. Blaze has done it from an early age. There’s always been great talent around him.”

There still is. Blaze, rated as Boston’s No. 9 prospect by MLB.com, rooms both home and on the road with Salem shortstop Marcelo Mayer, who tops that same MLB.com list. They ride to and from the ballpark together and enjoy comparing their nightly offensive feats.

Blaze has had plenty. Starting June 11, he collected multiple hits 11 times in a 13-game stretch, including eight games in a row at one point. He was squaring up everything.

What changed from April?

“The biggest thing I would say would just be just making the adjustments, just figuring out the league and all that, seeing how they’re pitching me,” he said. “It’s a little bit different than how they were pitching me in the [Florida Complex League]. I found myself getting started late, which was causing me to chase pitches.

“My pitch selection got better once I started to start on time, and my confidence level went up when I started to produce. I think that’s the biggest thing — the confidence level. When you start going good, everything just falls together.”

Blaze splits his time between third base and first base. He’s worked diligently in the weight room to improve his mobility, making him a better fielder while also giving him more torque in his swing.

Premium velocity doesn’t bother him. Blaze got on the showcase circuit early and excelled against older competition constantly growing up. That’s a benefit now, as 324 of his 335 Carolina League plate appearances through Wednesday had been against older pitchers.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself when I was younger to be good at baseball,” he said. “I sacrificed some things to get to where I am today, which I’m happy I did. It takes a lot of time and effort and dedication to get here, which all these guys did.

“It’s pretty tough. If you want it, you’ve just got to go get it.”

He has, making it easier than ever to remember the name.