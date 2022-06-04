McFarling: No letup in this Hokies lineup

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech batted around. Twice. In the same inning.

You know what? Good. Tech fans are going to want to savor this lineup as much as they can, because the Hokies might never field a better one.

Maybe you were at the concession stand when Nick Biddison got hit by a pitch early in the fourth inning, but you were back in plenty of time to watch him cross the plate on his inside-the-park homer later in the same frame.

Perhaps you were grabbing a snack in the kitchen when Carson DeMartini walked, but you saw his three-run triple laced down the right field line.

He’s the No. 9 hitter, by the way.

This Tech lineup has no letup.

Things get will get tougher than Saturday night’s 24-4 drubbing of Columbia, of course. Don’t forget that we’re only a little more than a week removed from watching North Carolina shut out Tech in an ACC Tournament game. There are better pitchers out there than the ones we saw in the first two games of the NCAA Blacksburg Regional, and they’re coming soon.

Still, I wrote coming into this thing that the top-seeded Hokies needed to be the bully. And in their first two games, that’s exactly what they were.

Tech’s hitters overcame a subpar start from ace Drue Hackenberg in Friday’s opener to whack Wright State 15-9. Then, on a night Tech starter Griffin Green gave up five hits to the 11 batters he faced, the Hokies made that a footnote with one of their most explosive offensive performances in program history.

The 39 combined runs were the most by an ACC team ever in the first two games of the NCAA tournament.

They’re capable of more of these fireworks shows, too. Seven players in their starting lineup Saturday entered the night with a batting average of .332 or better.

Spoiler alert: Those averages did not go down.

Tech has some good arms, but the position players are what make this team great. Center fielder Gavin Cross is about to become the first Hokies hitter drafted in the first round since Franklin Stubbs in 1982 — a year when “Jack & Diane” and “Eye of the Tiger” were fresh new songs dominating the airwaves.

Shortstop Tanner Schobel is slugging about 7 million. Cade Hunter, who’s best known for excellent defense behind the plate, has hit 16 home runs.

All three of those guys are rated among Baseball America’s top 120 draft prospects. If they were all to be drafted near those positions, it would mark the first time ever Tech had three players go in the top five rounds of the draft in the same year.

The pros, though, can wait. For now, that trio is trying to propel this program to Omaha, and they have plenty of help around them.

Only one team came into the NCAA Tournament with a higher slugging percentage than Tech. That would be Tennessee, the No. 1 overall seed and the odds-on favorite to win the title.

Biddison, a fourth-year junior, is a stellar leadoff man who gets on base well north of 40% of the time and pressures opposing batteries with his speed. Cleanup man Jack Hurley, who’s in his second year and not eligible for the draft, leads the team in average and doubles.

Because of the depth Tech has in its outfield, Carson Jones barely played the first three months of the season. He promptly homered seven times in a five-game span in late May.

Add all this up, and you see things like you saw on Saturday, when Tech emptied its bench and still keep putting up runs. Frank Beamer was a part of the satisfied audience, and you know what he’d say about this.

These guys’ll get after you.

