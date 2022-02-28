McFarling: No sympathy if Manfred, MLB owners bludgeon themselves

No sympathy.

None for the Major League Baseball owners, and certainly none for the bozo commissioner who appears to despise the very sport he governs.

No sympathy if they lose millions. No sympathy if their franchise values tank. No sympathy if fans actually do what they always say they’re going to do and respond to a work stoppage by turning their backs on the sport forever.

No sympathy if MLB.tv – once the standard-bearer for delivering digital media to sports fans – becomes as relevant as MySpace. No sympathy if games are played in front of paltry crowds that make owners pine for the early days of pandemic reconstruction. No sympathy if future World Series games get worse ratings than MLS Cup.

Baseball did this to itself. And by extension, they’re doing it to us.

The owners treated this whole situation like I used to treat science fair projects. I’ve got several months to do this? Great! I’ll start with a week to go.

They get the same grade for their performance, too.

The owners locked out the players on Dec. 2 and didn’t present the union with its next offer for 43 days. They began meeting regularly over the past week, during a time when the first intrasquad spring training games typically begin, a time when we seamheads really start to get jazzed.

Monday was the deadline the league had set for reaching a collective bargaining agreement without having to cancel Opening Day games. Monday came. Monday went. No agreement.

And no sympathy.

The players are rich, yes, but they’re also reasonable. The economics of baseball have changed as the game continues to skew younger, and they want their collective bargaining agreement to reflect that.

Most 33-year-old outfielders aren’t getting lucrative free-agent deals like they did a decade or two ago. Service-time manipulation keeps worthy youngsters in the minors longer than they should be. The average major league salary has dropped for four straight years. The luxury tax threshold is lower than it should be. Tanking is a huge problem without enough consequences.

Righteously, the players don’t want to get snookered. And the owners are hell-bent on snookering them, regardless of the damage they do to the game.

Which brings us to Rob Manfred, Mr. Destructive himself. MLB’s commissioner epitomizes the kind of guy who spawned all those lawyer jokes in our lexicon. Money is all he cares about. He’s referred to the World Series trophy as “a piece of metal.”

It’s impossible to envision him sitting in the stands and enjoying a ballgame, because the beauty of baseball seems the last thing he cares about.

He is the face of this mess. And he’ll get no sympathy.

The pandemic was awful for everyone, baseball included. But the lessons the owners appeared to learn from it – hey, if we have to stage a 60-game season, we can make it work! – was the opposite of what they should have learned. Months without games should have created urgency to meet with the players and forge a deal. That way, they could ensure they wouldn’t have to go dormant again over something that falls well short of a global health crisis.

Truthfully, I’ll never stay away. When MLB comes back, so will I. I’m a fool and an addict. The sport was my first love, and no coterie of greedy scoundrels is going to change that. They’ve tried and failed before.

A lot of other fans, though? They might just check out altogether, and bully for them. Baseball doesn't have the stranglehold on this country that it once did. There’s spring football and soccer and basketball and hockey and NASCAR and minor league baseball and Netflix and movie theaters and bowling and travel and a million other things on which folks can spend their money. MLB has no birthright to it.

For many, the shift will be no sweat. And if it is, there should be no sympathy.

