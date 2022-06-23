McFarling: On field and off, Kavadas has clout

If the Salem Red Sox need somebody to sign autographs for fans, they know they can turn to Niko.

If they need a player to record a promotional video for social media, Niko will wake up early and do it with a smile.

Is there a young Dominican teammate without a car and needing a ride? Niko’s on it.

Want to get in an extra lift? Rent a boat and hit the lake on an off day? Play a round of golf?

Niko, Niko, Niko.

Niko Kavadas isn’t just the Carolina League leader in home runs, RBIs and OPS. He’s also a guy everyone in that Salem clubhouse gravitates toward, a proud Notre Dame alum who carries small-town Indiana charm with him everywhere he goes.

“It’s just who he is,” Sox manager Luke Montz said. “It’s a reflection of who he is and what he does. He’s got good character. He’s a great person. He’s a great locker room guy. As a player — and now as a staff member and manager — you can see who is a great teammate. That’s not just anybody. He speaks to everybody.”

And lately, his bat’s been screaming.

Kavadas homered again Wednesday night. That marked the sixth game in the past eight that he’s gone deep, giving him nine blasts in 18 contests this month.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound first baseman overtook Fredericksburg’s Sammy Infante for the league lead in homers with 13 heading into Thursday night’s home game.

“I think I have a lot of natural loft in the swing, and with my size and stature, there’s a lot of strength there and a little bit of bat speed,” Kavadas said. “I’m able to lift balls to all parts of the park, and that’s a really big part of who I am as a player.”

Who he is as a person is just as prized by those who know him. Raised in Granger, Indiana — about 10 minutes from the Notre Dame campus where he’d become an All-American — Kavadas lived in the same house on the same street with the same neighbors for 20 years.

There he developed a gregarious personality that’s he’s taken all over the country, including the Roanoke Valley.

“Minor league baseball’s an experience,” said Kavadas, when asked why he says yes to so many fan-engagement opportunities. “I could sit inside and watch Netflix all day, or you can go out, you can interact with people and you can enjoy everything your particular city has to offer.

“That’s what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to enjoy everything that Salem has. It means a lot to this community if you can sit and sign autographs. They pack the stands as much as they can on a nightly basis. With all the support they show for us, that’s something small you can do for them.”

Kavadas recently made yet another friend, winning a lucky fan a customized chair from Rowe Furniture by drilling a home run over the company’s advertising sign in center field.

“It’s not very easy to go dead-center here,” Montz said. “Just thunderous, loud pop off his bat. When he hits ’em, they go. All the balls he’s hit in this series have been loud.”

A baseball lover since he was old enough to understand what the game was, Kavadas realized he had hitting talent by age 8. The power began to explode after his freshman year at Notre Dame, when he put on about 20 pounds of muscle.

His goal had always been to be able to homer without getting all of a pitch. The first series of his sophomore year, it happened.

“We were at Arizona State, and I hit a ball pretty good,” Kavadas recalled. “I really ran out of the box thinking two — and it cleared the scoreboard. I was like, ‘OK.’

“And then later in the weekend, I hit a cap-job off the end of the bat, and I was really frustrated. I kind of tossed the bat and started my trot and it crept out into the bullpen. I was like, ‘OK, now we roll. Now we roll.’”

And he hasn’t stopped. Kavadas homered seven times in 13 games during his pandemic-shortened junior year in 2020, then crushed 22 as a junior, including one in the NCAA Super Regionals that flew completely out of Mississippi State’s ballpark.

That clip has been showing up online often in recent weeks as Kavadas’ Fighting Irish advanced to the College World Series (they’ve since been eliminated) while Kavadas has been blistering the ball for Salem.

The former 11th-round draft pick has a .601 slugging percentage and not much left to prove at this level. A promotion to High-A could come any day now.

In the meantime, need a home run?

Niko’s your guy.

