McFarling: Sox pitcher Roedahl scarred but undaunted

Today, Roedahl is one of the most effective relief pitchers in the Low-A East League. In 29 appearances out of the Salem bullpen, the right-hander has gone 5-2 with a 1.65 ERA. He’s 9 for 10 on save opportunities and has struck out 6.3 batters for every man he’s walked.

Roedahl’s a pretty happy-go-lucky guy. The 24-year-old comes from a tight-knit family – two parents who work the Texas oil industry, an older sister, two younger brothers. He’s watched his favorite TV series, “Friends,” three times through. He listens to Christian music, which he finds to be uplifting.

But if you want to know where his real expertise lies, that’s an easy one.

“Honestly, it’s probably arm health at this point,” he said with a chuckle. “Any soreness or tightness or little cramp anywhere from the wrist to the shoulder, I’m the guy. I know what arm care to do. Any pain you’ve got, come see me. If it’s from your wrist to your shoulder, I got you.”

Roedahl’s three life priorities are faith, family and baseball. He leaned heavily on the first one as he restarted his baseball journey – one that began in south Texas at age 4, wound through TCU and junior college and eventually landed him at the University of Houston.