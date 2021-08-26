McFarling: Sox pitcher Roedahl scarred but undaunted

The last pitch Devon Roedahl ever threw for the Texas Christian University baseball team was a fastball that bounced twice before reaching the catcher.
He glanced at the radar reading: 81 mph.
Oh, no.
It had happened again.
This past Tuesday afternoon — five and a half years after that ill-fated pitch — Roedahl sat on the bench in the Salem Red Sox dugout. He smiled and ran his fingers along the red streak on the inside of his right elbow, the remnants of the Tommy John surgery that ultimately led him here.
“It’s kind of a gnarly scar, but the first one was actually worse,” Roedahl said. “This one looks better than the first scar.”
Yep, there were two. After undergoing ligament-replacement surgery his senior year of high school and completing all that rehab, Roedahl had to go under the knife again in 2016, less than five innings into his freshman year at TCU.
When he got the phone call alerting him that the second procedure would be necessary, he cried alongside his girlfriend. Briefly.
He rued his bad luck. Briefly.
“I took about three hours to sulk, and then I was like, ‘You know what? I can either quit or decide to try it again,’” Roedahl said. “I obviously tried again.”
Good choice.
Today, Roedahl is one of the most effective relief pitchers in the Low-A East League. In 29 appearances out of the Salem bullpen, the right-hander has gone 5-2 with a 1.65 ERA. He’s 9 for 10 on save opportunities and has struck out 6.3 batters for every man he’s walked.
Roedahl’s a pretty happy-go-lucky guy. The 24-year-old comes from a tight-knit family – two parents who work the Texas oil industry, an older sister, two younger brothers. He’s watched his favorite TV series, “Friends,” three times through. He listens to Christian music, which he finds to be uplifting.
But if you want to know where his real expertise lies, that’s an easy one.
“Honestly, it’s probably arm health at this point,” he said with a chuckle. “Any soreness or tightness or little cramp anywhere from the wrist to the shoulder, I’m the guy. I know what arm care to do. Any pain you’ve got, come see me. If it’s from your wrist to your shoulder, I got you.”
Roedahl’s three life priorities are faith, family and baseball. He leaned heavily on the first one as he restarted his baseball journey – one that began in south Texas at age 4, wound through TCU and junior college and eventually landed him at the University of Houston.
His performance there got him drafted by Boston in the 27th round in 2019. He could have returned for one more year, but he decided to pounce on the opportunity to go pro.
After a brief pro debut in the Gulf Coast League that summer, Roedahl made the most of last year’s shutdown. He began teaching pitching lessons to kids back home in Beaumont, Texas, while working himself into the best shape of his career.
“I think I do a pretty good job of just being in the moment,” Roedahl said. “They would extend in another month and I’d say, ‘OK, I’ll just make the best of the situation I have at home.’ I had a good job. I was able to see my family a lot, my girlfriend a lot. So I was just trying to take advantage of the stuff that I wouldn’t be able to do anyway.”
As he would learn later, the time off from game action had another benefit, too. Here we are in late August, and his arm feels remarkably fresh.
The numbers bear it out. Across eight appearances this month – all of them in high-leverage spots – he’s gone 3-0 with three saves and a 0.84 ERA.
Roedahl’s fastball is back in the low-to-mid-90s, where it was before the surgeries. His signature pitch is a mid-80s splitter he learned as a teenager from his travel coach, Chris Kingrey. The grip-it-and-rip-it offering fell off the table the first time Roedahl ever tried it.
Roedahl also has a slider and an occasional change-up, giving him a deep enough repertoire to stretch out his outings when needed.
That two-hop fastball to the TCU catcher is now a distant memory, but he still wants to remember it. The scar reminds him how far he’s come.
“For sure,” he said. “You see the tattoos all the time that people do. But if I ever do anything, I was thinking maybe signifying something with a two, because not many people have the surgery twice.
“That’s kind of a special deal there. It’s a badge of honor, for sure.”