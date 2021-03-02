McFarling: UVa greases the skids in win over Miami

Hockey guys call them “greasy goals” — those pucks that maybe take a couple of deflections or rebounds before going in the net. Often, these unsightly tallies require a few blue-collar, close-range whacks of the stick.

The Virginia basketball team scored the greasiest of goals on Monday night. Burger King’s Double Whopper with Cheese looks at that 62-51 victory over Miami and says, “Hoo, boy. That was GREASY!”

But you know what? Not only will the Cavaliers take it, but they’ll also embrace it. The win had some vintage flavor to it.

Coach Tony Bennett has questioned his team’s toughness multiple times this season. After the loss to Gonzaga. After the loss at Virginia Tech. After the loss in Tallahassee.

Typically, when Bennett publicly questions something about his squad, he only has to say it once. The players respond immediately, reel off some long winning streak and find themselves at or near the top of the ACC standings at the end. The Cavaliers have spoiled us that way.

Virginia’s path to a double bye in this year’s ACC Tournament has been substantially different than in previous seasons. This time, the big winning streak came early. The troubles started in mid-February and lingered for three games.