McFarling: 'Wow' opportunity for ex-Hokie Mantiply,

Joe Mantiply prefers not to live life through a camera lens. You won’t see the former Virginia Tech ace strapping a GoPro to his forehead and capturing Pete Alonso’s mammoth cuts in Monday’s Home Run Derby.

Nor will you see the Tunstall High School graduate flooding social media with playful interactions with Mike Trout or Ronald Acuna Jr. or Aaron Judge before Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.

But make no mistake: Mantiply will be savoring every second of this opportunity.

“It’s hard to do both — stay focused and then also sit back and say, ‘Wow,’” said Mantiply, the Arizona Diamondbacks reliever who was earned his first all-star nod this month. “But I’m going to try my best and hopefully make some memories that I’ll never forget.”

Oh, count on that.

Really, though, Mantiply has already had so many this season. The 31-year-old southpaw earned the win in relief on Opening Day. He didn’t allow his first run until his 12th appearance of the season. He booked a 0.45 ERA over his first two months, and even after a few shaky outings in July, he entered Saturday with a 2.31 ERA that ranked 13th among National League pitchers with at least 35 innings.

Still, nothing tops last Sunday. That’s when Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gathered his team in the clubhouse and announced that Mantiply would be heading to Dodger Stadium for the 2022 Midsummer Classic.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever experienced before, that’s for sure,” said Mantiply, who received more than 100 texts messages of congratulations from friends and family that night. “It’s hard to put into words what it felt like. Very emotional. My career’s been kind of a grind, so to get that type of recognition, it’s very rewarding.”

Not to mention rare. Drafted in the 27th round (a round that no longer exists) after his 2013 senior season in Blacksburg, Mantiply had pitched a combined eight big-league innings between the Tigers, Yankees and Diamondbacks heading into 2021.

He gained a foothold in Arizona’s bullpen last season, posting a 3.40 ERA in 57 appearances, then began to work himself into a higher-leverage spots with his early success this year.

“To be honest, there was probably more low points than high points,” Mantiply said of his career. “I’ve been on the mound at Yankee Stadium, and the next day didn’t have a job. I’ve been through that and I knew how quickly it can be taken away. So I try to treat every day like it’s my last day in the big leagues. For me, that’s the best I can do.”

That competitiveness has been on display since his days as a Hokie. As a freshman, Mantiply earned a victory against The Citadel in the NCAA Columbia Regional. Three years later, he went 6-1 with a 2.85 ERA as a leading force for a Pete Hughes-coached Tech team that hosted a regional.

“I just knew that he was going to figure out a way to beat somebody whether he had his best stuff or not,” says Hughes, now the coach at Kansas State. “He could move the baseball. He could really sink the baseball, a true sinker. Then the velocity came his last year, and he was as good as anybody in the ACC as far as being a big Friday night guy. It’s been pretty neat watching his growth.”

Competing for four different organizations forced Mantiply to become his own best pitching coach, as each team had its own ideas of how he should approach things.

“I learn something new I feel like every day,” Mantiply said. “That’s the crazy thing about this game. One day you can feel unbelievable, unhittable, and the next day you feel like you don’t even know how to throw a baseball.”

Mantiply never has been overpowering — he averaged just 5.9 SOs/9 IP his senior year at Tech — but he’s deceptive with his 90-mph heater and can miss bats with his curve and change-up.

Most of all, he attacks. Through Friday, he’d walked just two batters all season in 35 innings.

“It’s really hard to get three outs,” Mantiply said. “It’s almost impossible when you have to get four or five. So allowing free bases, to me, is giving them a free out, basically, in my mind. As a pitcher, the odds are in your favor. You can watch guys hit BP, and guys are throwing 50 miles an hour in BP, and you see guys hitting ground balls and popping balls up.”

Mantiply had planned to spend the all-star break in San Diego with his wife, Ella, and two young daughters, Katherine and Emma, before driving back to their Arizona home. All four family members are happy to scrap that itinerary for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to L.A., with their hearts overflowing with gratitude.

“I’ve played with so many guys that were incredibly talented — major league, all-star talent level,” Mantiply said. “But for whatever reason, injuries or stuff off the field, there’s so many different factors that can hinder a guy’s career.

“Looking back from where I came from to be at this point, sometimes I sit back and wonder, “Why me? Why am I the guy that was blessed to have this?’ It’s pretty humbling, and it really puts in into perspective how special it is.”

Let others record it all. He just plans to relish it.