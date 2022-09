NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Salem leadoff man Eddinson Paulino hit a grand slam and a three-run homer, drew two walks and scored four runs to lead the Red Sox to a 17-3 victory over Augusta on Friday night at SRP Park.

Yorberto Mejicano also homered for the Sox (63-60), who got three hits and three runs from designated hitter Mikey Romero.

Michael Valera (1-0) and Felix Cepeda combined for 6 2/3 innings of hitless relief for Salem, which won its third straight.