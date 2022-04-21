 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charleston rallies past Sox in 10 innings

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy)
File

Dru Baker singled in the winning run in the top of the 10th inning, and the Charleston RiverDogs rallied to defeat the Salem Red Sox 5-4 on Thursday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Top Boston prospect Marcelo Mayer went 4-for-5 for Salem (8-4), which led 4-1 after seven innings. Charleston (7-5) plated two runs in the eighth before tying the game in the ninth on an Oneill Manzueta RBI single.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox down RiverDogs, 7-1

Sox down RiverDogs, 7-1

Jose Garcia homered while Phillip Sikes and Eddinson Paulino each supplied two hits, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 7…

Sox improve to 4-0

Sox improve to 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Marcelo Mayer hit a tie-breaking double in the top of the 11th inning, and Nathan Hickey followed with a grand slam to le…

Sox suffer 1st loss of season

Sox suffer 1st loss of season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Jaxon Hallmark hit a tie-breaking single in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers defeated t…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert