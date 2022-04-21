Charleston rallies past Sox in 10 innings

Dru Baker singled in the winning run in the top of the 10th inning, and the Charleston RiverDogs rallied to defeat the Salem Red Sox 5-4 on Thursday at Carilion Clinic Field.
Top Boston prospect Marcelo Mayer went 4-for-5 for Salem (8-4), which led 4-1 after seven innings. Charleston (7-5) plated two runs in the eighth before tying the game in the ninth on an Oneill Manzueta RBI single.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
