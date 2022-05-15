Delmarva stuns Sox with 11th-inning walk-off

SALISBURY, Md. — Isaac Bellony hit a three-run, walk-off homer with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning, giving the Delmarva Shorebirds an 8-7 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Sunday at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The Sox (17-16), who saw their five-game winning streak snapped, took a 7-5 lead in the top of the 11th on RBIs from Marcelo Mayer and Tyler Miller. Delmarva (10-23) started with the free runner on second in the bottom half, then put another aboard when Noelberth Romero drew a one-out walk against Adenys Bautista.

After Bautista got Darrell Hernaiz to pop out for the second out, Bellony drilled a 3-0 pitch over the fence in right-center to stun the Sox.

Mayer finished 3 for 6 with two RBIs for Salem, while Blaze Jordan hit his third home run of the season.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Salem 5, Delmarva 4, 11 inn.

Eddinson Paulino hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th inning, and Miguel Suero delivered a spotless inning in the bottom half to lift the Sox in Salisbury, Md.

Paulino finished with three RBIs, while teammate Brainer Bonaci went 3 for 5 with a walk and two runs scored.