FredNats rock Salem 12-1

FREDERICKSBURG – Andry Arias went 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs to lead Fredericksburg to a 12-1 rout of Salem on Thursday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Jacob Young and Jeremy De La Rosa added three hits apiece for the Nationals (21-20), who scored nine times in the seventh and eighth innings. Tyler Miller had a single and two walks for Salem (21-21).

