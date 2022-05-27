FredNats rock Salem 12-1

FREDERICKSBURG – Andry Arias went 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs to lead Fredericksburg to a 12-1 rout of Salem on Thursday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
Jacob Young and Jeremy De La Rosa added three hits apiece for the Nationals (21-20), who scored nine times in the seventh and eighth innings. Tyler Miller had a single and two walks for Salem (21-21).
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today