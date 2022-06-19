Hickey's walk-off single lifts Sox over Delmarva

Nathan Hickey hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Salem defeated Delmarva 12-11 in Carolina League baseball action Sunday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Hickey finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs for the Red Sox (33-30).

The Shorebirds (20-42) took a 11-10 lead with a four-run ninth, but Brainer Bonaci's one-out RBI single in the bottom of the frame set the stage for Hickey.

The Red Sox won their fourth straight game and took five of six from Delmarva in the home series. Salem is scheduled to begin a six-game series against Fredericksburg on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAME

Red Sox 9, Shorebirds 6

Catcher Nathan Hickey belted two solo homers, and designated hitter Niko Kavadas went 2 for 2 with a homer, two walks and three RBIs to lead Salem over Delmarva on Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Orioles prospect Heston Kjerstad, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 draft, went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Shorebirds. It was just the sixth pro game for the University of Arkansas product, who missed the past two seasons battling myocarditis.