Hillcats blitz Sox in series opener

Yordys Valdes and Isaiah Greene supplied three hits apiece, and Lynchburg defeated Salem 11-4 on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series at Carilion Clinic Field.

Jorge Burgos homered for the Hillcats (18-15), who broke things open with three runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Yorberto Mejicano hit a two-run homer for the Red Sox (17-17), who were outhit 16-5 and committed three errors.

