 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hillcats top Sox 10-2

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Milan Tolentino went 3 for 5 with three RBIs to lead Lynchburg to a 10-2 victory over Salem on Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Blaze Jordan and Phillip Sikes led the Red Sox (17-18) with two hits apiece.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox win 4th straight

Sox win 4th straight

SALISBURY, Md. – Leadoff man Eddinson Paulino doubled, tripled and scored three runs to lead Salem to a 9-2 victory over Delmarva on Friday at…

Sox blast past Shorebirds

Sox blast past Shorebirds

SALISBURY, Md. — Blaze Jordan and Eduardo Lopez homered during Salem’s four-run first inning, and the Red Sox defeated Delmarva 5-4 on Wednesd…

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert