Jimenez stars as Sox blast Hillcats
Right fielder Gilberto Jimenez went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and threw out a runner at the plate in the first inning to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 10-2 victory over Lynchburg on Thursday at Haley Toyota Field.

The Sox (4-5) rebounded from dropping the first two games of this series to hand Lynchburg (8-1) its first loss of the season.

Jimenez capped a six-run first inning with a two-run single. Stephen Scott, Matthew Lugo and Ceddanne Rafaela also drove in runs during the frame, as the Sox tripled their combined scoring output froesm the first two games.

The Sox turned a triple play in the fourth inning. With runners on first and second and nobody out, Yainer Diaz lined the ball back to pitcher Jorge Rodriguez, who doubled off the runnerr at second. Nick Yorke fired to first to retire Micah Pries.

The speedy Jimenez is the highest-rated prospect on this Salem team, checking it at No. 5 in the organization according to MLB.com. His big night raised his average to .351.

Salem starter Bradley Blalock tossed three scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out three. Rodriguez worked around seven hits and a walk to surrender just one unearned run.

Scott finished with thee RBI for Salem, while Lugo had two hits.

The Sox and Hillcats continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Haley Toyota Field.

NOTE: The Sox announced before the game that the mask mandate has been lifted for fans. Team staffers will continue to wear face coverings until further notice, the club said.

