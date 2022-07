SALISBURY, Md. — Jonathan Diaz went 2 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs, and Salem held off a late Delmarva rally for a 7-5 Carolina League victory on Wednesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Marcelo Mayer had an RBI double and reached base four times for the Red Sox (41-36). Heston Kjerstad went 3 for 3 with two walks and three RBIs for the Shorebirds (23-53), who scored four runs and the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate before Luis Guerrero struck out Anthony Servideo to end it.