 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Local baseball: Encarnacion pitches Sox past Fireflies

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Juan Daniel Encarnacion tossed six scoreless innings for his 10th victory, and Salem defeated Columbia 5-2 on Tuesday at Segra Park.

Karson Simas went 3 for 4 for the Red Sox (59-55), providing RBI singles in the seventh and ninth innings. Kier Meredith, Eddinson Paulino and Tyler Miller added two hits apiece for Salem.

0 Comments

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox hold off Shorebirds, 11-10

Sox hold off Shorebirds, 11-10

Chase Meidroth homered, Eddinson Paulino reached base four times and Salem held off a late Delmarva rally to earn an 11-10 Carolina League vic…

Watch Now: Related Video

This prosthetic limb was specially designed for surfing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert