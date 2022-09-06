 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local baseball: FredNats strike early, often in rout of Sox

Molly Hunter, The Roanoke Times

Geraldi Diaz went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs to lead Fredericksburg to a 15-5 victory over Salem on Tuesday at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Nationals (72-54) erupted for eight runs in the opening inning, with Salem starter Reidis Sena exiting after registering only two outs. Diaz hit his blast in the frame, while Branden Boissiere added a two-run single.

Roman Anthony went 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs to lead the Red Sox (63-63).

