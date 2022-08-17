 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Local baseball: Meidroth stays hot in Sox victory

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Recent lineup addition Chase Meidroth went 3 for 3 with a walk and an RBI to lead Salem to a 9-6 Carolina League victory over Delmarva on Wednesday at Carilion Clinic Field.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft out of the University of San Diego, Meidroth raised his average to .381 through six games for the Red Sox (56-53). Eddinson Paulino added three hits and two RBI for Salem, while teammate Kier Meredith contributed two hits.

Orioles prospect Dylan Beavers, the 33rd overall selection in 2022, went 3 for 5 for Delmarva (38-71). The former Cal star is batting .556 through six pro games.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA avoids scheduling games on Election Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert