Local baseball: Meidroth stays hot in Sox victory

Recent lineup addition Chase Meidroth went 3 for 3 with a walk and an RBI to lead Salem to a 9-6 Carolina League victory over Delmarva on Wednesday at Carilion Clinic Field.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft out of the University of San Diego, Meidroth raised his average to .381 through six games for the Red Sox (56-53). Eddinson Paulino added three hits and two RBI for Salem, while teammate Kier Meredith contributed two hits.

Orioles prospect Dylan Beavers, the 33rd overall selection in 2022, went 3 for 5 for Delmarva (38-71). The former Cal star is batting .556 through six pro games.