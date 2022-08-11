Local baseball: Miller, pitching key Sox romp at Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Tyler Miller went 3 for 5 with a grand slam, a double and five RBIs, leading visiting Salem to a 10-1 rout of Kannapolis on Thursday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Red Sox (53-51) banged out 17 hits, with six of their starters recording at least two. Leadoff man Kier Meredith went 2 for 4 with two walks, two RBI and a pair of runs scored.

Juan Daniel Encarnacion allowed just three hits over five innings, with the lone run scored against him unearned. Bryan Lucas and Graham Hoffman combined for four frames of scoreless relief.