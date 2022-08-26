Local baseball: Red Sox foiled again by another Rodriguez walk-off

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lizandro Rodriguez delivered a walk-off hit for the second straight night on Thursday, lining a run-scoring single in the bottom of the 13th inning that lifted Columbia to an 8-7 victory over Salem at Segra Park.

The Red Sox (59-57) once again rallied in the ninth to tie the game – this time on a Yorberto Mejicano single -- only to see their efforts spoiled with a dramatic Rodriguez knock.

The Fireflies (46-70) drew 13 walks against six Salem pitchers, with former Virginia Tech standout Gavin Cross accepting three free passes. The 2022 first-round draft pick closed the night with a .938 OPS in the Carolina League.

Every Red Sox starter recorded at least one hit, with Eduardo Lopez, Tyler Miller, Daniel McElveny and Karson Simas notching two apiece.