 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Local baseball: Red Sox rally falls short against FredNats

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
Molly Hunter, The Roanoke Times

Branden Boissiere went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer to lead Fredericksburg to a 10-8 Carolina League victory over Salem on Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Nationals (73-54) built a 10-0 lead by the fifth inning before holding off a late rally by the Red Sox (63-64).

Recent Salem roster addition Mikey Romero, the 24th overall pick in this summer’s draft, went 2 for 5 with two RBIs to raise his Carolina League average to .353. Johnfrank Salazar added two hits and two RBIs for the Sox.

TUESDAY’S GAME

FredNats 15, Sox 5

Geraldi Diaz went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs to lead Fredericksburg to a 15-5 victory over Salem at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Nationals erupted for eight runs in the opening inning, with Salem starter Reidis Sena exiting after registering only two outs. Diaz hit his blast in the frame, while Branden Boissiere added a two-run single.

People are also reading…

Roman Anthony went 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs to lead the Red Sox.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox hold off Shorebirds, 11-10

Sox hold off Shorebirds, 11-10

Chase Meidroth homered, Eddinson Paulino reached base four times and Salem held off a late Delmarva rally to earn an 11-10 Carolina League vic…

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert