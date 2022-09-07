Local baseball: Red Sox rally falls short against FredNats

Branden Boissiere went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer to lead Fredericksburg to a 10-8 Carolina League victory over Salem on Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Nationals (73-54) built a 10-0 lead by the fifth inning before holding off a late rally by the Red Sox (63-64).

Recent Salem roster addition Mikey Romero, the 24th overall pick in this summer’s draft, went 2 for 5 with two RBIs to raise his Carolina League average to .353. Johnfrank Salazar added two hits and two RBIs for the Sox.

TUESDAY’S GAME

FredNats 15, Sox 5

Geraldi Diaz went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs to lead Fredericksburg to a 15-5 victory over Salem at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Nationals erupted for eight runs in the opening inning, with Salem starter Reidis Sena exiting after registering only two outs. Diaz hit his blast in the frame, while Branden Boissiere added a two-run single.

Roman Anthony went 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs to lead the Red Sox.