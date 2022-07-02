 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local baseball: Red Sox top Hillcats for 4th straight win

LYNCHBURG – Marcelo Mayer went 3 for 5 with a walk and scored twice to lead Salem to a 9-3 Carolina League victory over Lynchburg on Saturday at Bank of the James Stadium.

Karson Simos hit a solo homer for the Red Sox (40-34), who won their fourth straight. Eddinson Paulino, Eduardo Lopez and Yorberto Mejicano each contributed two hits to Salem’s 13-hit attack.

Yordys Valdes went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Hillcats (38-36).

