Local baseball: Red Sox top Hillcats for 4th straight win

LYNCHBURG – Marcelo Mayer went 3 for 5 with a walk and scored twice to lead Salem to a 9-3 Carolina League victory over Lynchburg on Saturday at Bank of the James Stadium.
Karson Simos hit a solo homer for the Red Sox (40-34), who won their fourth straight. Eddinson Paulino, Eduardo Lopez and Yorberto Mejicano each contributed two hits to Salem’s 13-hit attack.
Yordys Valdes went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Hillcats (38-36).
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today