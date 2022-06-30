Local Baseball Roundup: Turtles no-hit by Burlington; Sox top Hillcats

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Trey Cooper and Jordan Davis combined to throw a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts, leading Burlington to a 3-0 Appalachian League victory over Pulaski (12-14) on Thursday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

Cooper went the first five innings, fanning a dozen and walking three. Davis earned the save with five strikeouts over the final four stanzas.

DeAngelo Giles homered for the Sock Puppets (20-6).

Red Sox 8, Hillcats 2

LYNCHBURG — Phillip Sikes went 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs to lead Salem to a Carolina League win over Lynchburg on Thursday night at Bank of the James Stadium.

Brainer Bonaci reached base three times and drove in two runs for the Red Sox (38-34). Maceo Campbell and Tyler Uberstine combined for four scoreless innings of relief.