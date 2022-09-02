Local baseball: Rovelo's late slam lifts Sox

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Luis Ravelo hit a tie-breaking grand slam in the top of the eighth inning, and Salem defeated Augusta 10-5 on Thursday night at SRP Park.
Chase Meidroth went 3 for 3 with a homer, two walks and three runs scored for the Red Sox (62-60), who rallied from a 5-2 deficit after six innings.
Bryan Lucas (1-1) and Christopher Troye combined for 5 1/3 innings of hitless relief for Salem.
